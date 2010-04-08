FEMA trailers drawing attention in DeRidder

By Jason Belk - bio | email

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) - The rows of trailers in DeRidder's fairgrounds are certainly noticeable, but they are in the city for a reason.

"We're offering these units for sale this weekend on the 9th and the 10th, which is Friday and Saturday in a public auction," said Robert Kite, who owns all of the trailers.

Kite purchased the trailers from the government and will sell each of them this weekend to the highest bidder.

The rows and rows of trailers may be a temporary eyesore for the city of DeRidder, but there are some benefits to the auction being held.

"It brings into the economy a fusion of money that it would not generate unless this happened," said Kite.

"All the motels are full right now, which brings people into the restaurants so they're getting a lot of business, all the fuel that's sold. And it exposes our fair city to a lot of people from the outside," said Allen Shellenbarger, the Director of DeRidder's Public Works Department.

Besides the economic boom, the city of DeRidder may see only a small portion of sales from the trailers this weekend.

"The city doesn't make any money off these trailers, unless the purchaser is already a resident of the city," said Shellenbarger.

For those that would rather the trailers were gone, they won't be around too long either.

"These units here will be sold this weekend, and by this time next weekend all of these units will be delivered," said Kite, "People will pick them up as they buy them and move them out within seven days after they are purchased."

The trailer invasion in DeRidder's fairgrounds will be gone as quickly as it came.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.