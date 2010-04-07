McNeese scores 13 times in another win

By Tom Annino - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Make it nine in a row for the McNeese State Cowboys.

MSU's baseball team now has a nine-game winning streak after defeating Prairie View A&M, 13-4. McNeese is now 17-11 overall on the season

The Pokes had a big lead early. MSU put up seven runs in the first two innings. Terry Burrows' squad has put up a double-digit run total in eight of the nine wins during this streak.

Taylor Ducoff got the start for MSU. He was the winning pitcher, going five innings, giving up two runs while striking out three.

Now the Pokes will go back on the road for their next series. They will play three games against the Sam Houston State Bearkats. Those games will be played on April 9th, 10th, and 11th.

