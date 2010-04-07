LaPlace man killed in I-12 accident

HAMMOND, La. (AP) - State police say a 24-year-old LaPlace man died in a one-vehicle wreck on Interstate 12.
Troopers tell The Advocate that an SUV driven by Tray A. Keys swerved off the road early Tuesday, and rolled several times before hitting a tree.
Investigators say Keys was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner's Office.
Information from: The Advocate, http://www.2theadvocate.com
Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.
