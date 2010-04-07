Police investigating double shooting in Lake Charles

By Lee Peck - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman is recovering in the hospital after being shot. Police say it was at the hands of her boyfriend before he turned the gun on himself. Lake Charles Police responded to 1717 Eleanor Street after reports of shots fired. According to Sgt. Mark Kraus a man knocked on the door and shot his longtime girlfriend, then went into the back yard and shot and killed himself.

While the names of all parties involved are not being released at this time, the victim's daughter in-law tells 7 News the couple had been together for 20 years and were separated.

"He was threatening her saying he was going to kill her for the last 6 months. He then came over here with a gun and shot her and then went in then shot himself in the head," said Lucia Love.

According to Love her six year old son and one year old niece were also at the home, but unharmed. The extent of her mother-in-law's injuries is still unclear.

"We haven't been to the hospital yet. We don't know if it's critical or minor yet. We don't know. We just are all taking it pretty hard because we didn't think it would happen like this. We are all in devastation - but we do know she was shot in the shoulder - but we do know if she has multiple injuries or not," said Love.

At last check authorities say they don't believe the woman's injuries are life threatening.

