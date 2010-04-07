3221 Ryan Street

Lake Charles, LA 70605

337-478-8530

Monday – Friday 8-5 24 hour agent on duty

www.flavinrealty.com

We handle all forms of real estate --- Relocation, Home Sales, Commercial Property Sales, Commercial Leasing,and Vacant Land Sales.

Flavin Realty was founded in 1976. Since 1991 we have been a leader in total sales in Calcasieu Parish.

We know how important it is to select a Realtor whose judgment you trust and with whom the client feels comfortable. At Flavin realty we provide professional real estate services, complete knowledge of the real estate market, and a commitment to the best interests of our customers, we also provide RESULTS. We see positive steady growth in our area and are looking forward to growing with SWLA in the next years.