3221 Ryan Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
337-478-8530
Monday – Friday 8-5 24 hour agent on duty
We handle all forms of real estate --- Relocation, Home Sales, Commercial Property Sales, Commercial Leasing,and Vacant Land Sales.
Flavin Realty was founded in 1976. Since 1991 we have been a leader in total sales in Calcasieu Parish.
We know how important it is to select a Realtor whose judgment you trust and with whom the client feels comfortable. At Flavin realty we provide professional real estate services, complete knowledge of the real estate market, and a commitment to the best interests of our customers, we also provide RESULTS. We see positive steady growth in our area and are looking forward to growing with SWLA in the next years.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.