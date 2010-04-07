Funeral arrangements announced for Alexus Rankins

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Lake Charles teen who died from gunshot wounds she received on March 27.



Services will be held for 14-year-old Alexus Rankins on Saturday, April 10 at 11 a.m. at King's Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held on Saturday between 9 and 11 a.m. before the funeral service.



Rankins was a seventh grader at Oak Park Middle School in Lake Charles.



Police said Rankins was an innocent bystander, walking home from the movies, when she walked near a crowd of people in her neighborhood on the evening of Saturday, March 27. Police said someone started firing shots into the crowd, striking Rankins in the neck. The teen died two days later.



So far, eight total suspects have been arrested in relation to the shooting investigation.



