Owner: Allie Matheson
4421 Nelson Road
Lake Charles, 70605
337-478-0955
www.paintingwithatwist.com/lakecharles
2 hour and 3 hour painting classes; we provide a fabulous artist to instruct painters through a painting session using acrylic paints; we provide all supplies needed, painters bring whatever they would like to eat and drink (including wine, etc); private parties are available for all occasions, including girls nights out and special rates for children's parties. A delightful way to spend an evening!! No experience required, beginner friendly!!
We are part of a franchise that began in Mandeville, LA about 7 years ago. The Lake Charles painting with a twist location is new to the area and we offer a unique service. There are no other businesses of this kind.
Painting with a twist will hopefully become ingrained in the lake area as fun way to spend time with friends and family. Although our type of service will not vary, the artwork and paintings change continuously. We hope to bring more attention to the accessibility of the arts to our area.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
