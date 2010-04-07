Holden man arrested for impersonating Tony Mancuso

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Holden man was arrested twice in the month of March for impersonating a police officer, and in one of the incidents he claimed to be "Detective Tony Mancuso".



Complaints were made about the man to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office in February when a man claiming to be a Sheriff's detective approached a young female saying he was looking for a lost dog.



The individual reportedly made contact with the juvenile female on several occasions, claiming to be "Detective Tony Mancuso" and said he was a Livingston Parish deputy.



Detectives contacted the real Sheriff Mancuso in Calcasieu Parish and found that he was not searching for a lost dog in Livingston parish, and that the suspect in question was not actually Mancuso.



Information gathered by the authorities soon led them to a suspect, 39-year-old Noah Celestine, Jr. of Holden.



Holden was arrested and charged with impersonating a police officer and stalking. He was later released on a $100,000 bond.



