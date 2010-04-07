Council to look at DDA's recomendations for Lakefront development

By Lee Peck - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles City Council could make several decisions on who will develop a portion of the lakefront. At their regular meeting - two items on tonight's agenda deal with resolutions support a recommendation by the Downtown Development Authority.

- A resolution in support of the issuance of a Request for Proposals by the Downtown Development Authority/Lakefront Development Subdistrict for a lakefront hotel.

- A resolution to accept the recommendation of the Downtown Development Authority with respect to selection of a Developer for Tract One A and authorization for the City to begin negotiations on development of the lakefront.

The council meets tonight at 5:30 p.m. in Lake Charles Council Chambers at 326 Pujo Street. We'll have a full wrap tonight at ten on 7 News Nightcast.

