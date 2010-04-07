Mystery drums removed from property - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Mystery drums removed from property

UPDATE: The drums found filled with unknown chemicals have been removed from the property where they were found on Wednesday.

According to authorities, the drums are being sent to Texas for testing.

The contents inside should be identified within the next three weeks.

By Adam Hooper - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - You can never be too careful when dealing with unknown chemicals.  Emergency officials are trying to determine what is inside five abandoned drums found in Lake Charles.  The Calcasieu Office of Emergency Preparedness, Department of Environmental Quality and Lake Charles Fire Department  Haz-mat gear all suited up along Reid street in Lake Charles to try and determine what they were dealing with.

"We are going in and taking samples of the actual chemicals in the drums," said Jason Hinton with the Lake Charles Fire Department.

Next, an independent contractor works to test the samples to see if there is any cause for alarm. That process is still ongoing, and the price for safety keeps climbing.

"It costs a lot of money to mobilize all of this equipment and personnel to come and address it. And, we're going to be working hard to find out who put it there," said Bobby Kingham with DEQ. 

While the contents of the drums remains a mystery, authorities said nearby residents have nothing to worry about.

"Everything is safe. The scene is safe, everything is contained in the drums. We're not picking up any readings on the outside," said Hinton.

If anyone has information on who is responsible for leaving the chemicals in the vacant lot, you can call the DEQ office at 491-2721.

Officials tell 7News that the owner of the vacant lot apparently had no idea why the drums were there.  A criminal investigation is now underway to find the person who abandoned them.  If convicted, that person could face 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

There has been no evacuation.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.

 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly