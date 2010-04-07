Black Panthers plan protest at vendor company - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Black Panthers plan protest at vendor company

By Crystal Price - bio | email

JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) - After a peaceful meeting with hospital attorneys, the New Black Panther party has decided to switch gears and protest at a different company in Jennings.  

Now the New Black Panther Party plans to protest outside of a vendor company in an effort to help the vendor employee get his job back with the company.

The decision comes from a statement released from the Jennings American Legion Hospital.

According to the statement from the hospital, a security guard witnessed behavior between a vendor employee and hospital employee.

The hospital said they submitted the report to the vendor company that it "did not characterize the behavior as harassment."

The group drove directly to the vendor company, Stericycle, where they had no luck getting inside to speak with the company.

"The manager here refused to open the gate for the private investigators to do their investigation," said Joe Lawrence, regional NBPP leader.

Moments later the Sheriff's Department arrived in response to Stericycle's call about vehicles parked along the side of the road next to their business.

When the Sheriff's Department spoke with Stericycle, they said they did not want to talk with the New Black Panther Party about the issue.

Lawrence said the group is ready to move forward with the protest.

"Now we're getting ready to do what we were supposed to do," said Lawrence. "We will come and show 250 black panthers here in this town in front of this organization."

The New Black Panther Party says the protest is expected to happen sometime in the coming weeks.

We contacted the Stericycle company in Jennings, but they refused to comment.

