Counterfeit money orders sent to SWLA

From KPLC Staff:

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) Counterfeit money orders have been found in Southwest Louisiana. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office says they are being sent through the mail. So far two have popped up in Beauregard Parish, both the people had posted items for sale on the internet. In both cases, the sellers got money orders for way more than the items were worth, the sender asked them to cash the money order, and send them the left over money. Investigators say that's money laundering. Anyone who gets a suspicious money order is asked not cash it, but to contact local law enforcement..