Cowboys get another win

By Tom Annino - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The offense just keeps getting the job done for the McNeese State Cowboys.

A season-high 19 hits helped the Cowboys to get a dominant win against Texas Southern. McNeese State won the game decisively in Houston, 15-3.

Now Terry Burrows' squad has won eight games in a row.

Blake Ellender had the big day offensively for MSU. He went 5-6, with five runs scored and two RBI's. McNeese also stole eight bases as a team.

Pitcher Phil Parcell got his first start for MSU. He was the winning pitcher, giving up one run on four hits over six innings.

McNeese has four more games remaining this week. They'll host Prairie View A&M on April 7th. Then they'll go on the road to play Sam Houston State for three games. Those matchups are on April 9th, 10th, and 11th.

