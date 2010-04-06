Rice takes himself out as Tulane candidate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Robert Morris coach Mike Rice, a top candidate to fill the vacant head coaching position at Tulane, has decided to take himself out of the running for the Green Wave job.

Rice said Tuesday he is remaining at Robert Morris, which he led to the NCAA tournament the past two seasons. Rice is 73-31 as the Colonials' coach during the past three seasons.

Other candidates for the Tulane job reportedly include Citadel coach Ed Conroy and former Oregon coach Ernie Kent.

The Tulane job opened when Dave Dickerson resigned last week after five seasons. Tulane was 8-22 in 2009-10.

