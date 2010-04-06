Jennings man killed in Acadia Parish crash

From KPLC Staff:

IOTA, LA(KPLC)-A Jennings man was killed Tuesday afternoon, when the 18-wheeler he was driving collided with a pickup truck. It happened on Highway 91 between Iota and Eunice. State Police say the pickup pulled out in front of the southbound truck, the two vehicles collided sending the big rig swerving out of control, before it rolled over. The 18-wheeler's driver, 29-year-old Cody Benoit of Jennings was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries. Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending. The 18-wheeler spilled crude oil after the crash, a small stretch of the highway was closed while the mess was cleaned up.

Copyright 2010 KPLC-TV. All Rights Reserved.