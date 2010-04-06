Turnout strong for La. Saltwater Series tournament - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Turnout strong for La. Saltwater Series tournament

The following is a news release from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

There was plenty of action on Saturday at the Louisiana Saltwater Series Tournament, hosted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), at Falgout Canal Marina in Dularge.  Participation held strong over the Easter holiday weekend with over 50 individuals taking part in the tournament. 
 
Overall weight determined the grand prize winners, Barnie and Steve White, with a winning total weight of 15.36 pounds that included a 7.9-pound red drum.  The duo took home a cash prize of $1,700.
 
Those who caught the big ones weren't the only winners to come out of this event.  The biggest winners were the marine resources that will benefit from the data collected.  On Saturday, LDWF was able to tag and release 67 redfish.   Over the course of the series, a total of 132 fish have been tagged.  By encouraging live tag and release, the series has focused attention on the redfish species and the conservation of all marine resources.  Years ago, very little tagging data was available and only a handful of fish were tagged each year.  
 
All tournament proceeds go to the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation and provide funding support for the department's tagging program. 
 
Visit the website at www.lasaltwaterseries.com to learn more about the 2010 Louisiana Saltwater Series, register for upcoming events and to keep up with the standings.  The series consists of five tournaments across Louisiana's coast, concluding with a championship event at Delta Marina Boating Center in Empire, La. 
 
The next tournament will be held in Delacroix, La., at Sweetwater Marina on June 12. 

