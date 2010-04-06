Counterfeit money order showing up in Beauregard Parish mailboxes

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC)- The following is a news release from Beauregard Parish Sheriff Ricky Moses:



The Sheriff's Office has received reports today of counterfeit money orders being received by mail. Two residents so far, have alerted the Sheriff's office of receiving mail containing Wal-Mart and AFC Cash Express money orders for various amounts.

The money orders were found to be counterfeit. Anyone receiving money orders in this fashion should not attempt to cash them. If in doubt, contact law enforcement.

