Construction on Highway 171

By Tiffany Blackmon - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) – Motorists were caught off guard while driving northbound on Highway 171 today.

"I was shocked, I was in three lanes then all of a sudden I looked and it was two lanes and I didn't know which way to go," said Doris Minard who commutes daily on Highway 171.

While construction crews work to increase the amount of lanes from five to six, they have temporarily had to decrease the three northbound lanes to two.

Todd Landry, Project Engineer stated, "We're just trying to help the capacity issues in the city."

"I'm glad to see the construction, it needs to be done, but if you're going to do it, do it right," said Minard.

Orange dash lines are the only indication of a lane merger. If motorists are not on their toes, they likely could miss them.

Landry was not sure why signs were not in place to alert motorist about the lane changes, but said they should be posted by the end of the day.

"In the course of the day we'll be putting arrows up and supplement that with signs so it will be very clear by the end of the day how motorist will have to maneuver that merge," Landry said. "We're doing our best to finish with our construction as soon as possible."

Landry says the construction should be completed in the next few days.

