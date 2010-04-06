Construction on Highway 171 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Construction on Highway 171

By Tiffany Blackmon - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) – Motorists were caught off guard while driving northbound on Highway 171 today.

"I was shocked, I was in three lanes then all of a sudden I looked and it was two lanes and I didn't know which way to go," said Doris Minard who commutes daily on Highway 171.

While construction crews work to increase the amount of lanes from five to six, they have temporarily had to decrease the three northbound lanes to two.  

Todd Landry, Project Engineer stated, "We're just trying to help the capacity issues in the city."

"I'm glad to see the construction, it needs to be done, but if you're going to do it, do it right," said Minard.

Orange dash lines are the only indication of a lane merger. If motorists are not on their toes, they likely could miss them.

Landry was not sure why signs were not in place to alert motorist about the lane changes, but said they should be posted by the end of the day.

"In the course of the day we'll be putting arrows up and supplement that with signs so it will be very clear by the end of the day how motorist will have to maneuver that merge," Landry said. "We're doing our best to finish with our construction as soon as possible."

Landry says the construction should be completed in the next few days.

    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...
    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

