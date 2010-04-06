Iraqi journalists want probe of taped US shooting

By The Associated Press

BAGHDAD — The Iraqi Journalists' Union wants a government investigation into a deadly shooting of innocent civilians by a U.S. helicopter gunship two years ago that was revealed with the release of a graphic video.

The clear black-and-white footage shot in Baghdad by one of the Apache gunships involved shows a July 12, 2007, attack on a group the pilots said they believed to be carrying weapons.

It was posted anonymously Monday on Wikileaks.org and authenticated by a senior U.S. military official.

Among those believed killed were Reuters photographer Namir Noor-Eldeen and his assistant Saeed Chmagh.

Union chief Mouyyad al-Lami said Tuesday the footage is evidence of a crime and should be investigated.