Indiana soldiers suit against KBR filed in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) - Lawyers for dozens of Indiana National Guard soldiers claiming they were exposed to a potentially cancer-causing chemical while in Iraq are continuing their lawsuit against a defense contractor.

The suit filed in Houston against KBR comes after a federal judge in Indianapolis dismissed their suit. He ruled Feb. 25 that his court lacked "personal jurisdiction" over KBR and several related companies named in the lawsuit.

The suit was refiled last week in Houston, where KBR is based. KBR has denied wrongdoing. KBR's Mark Lowes says any contamination that the company found was property reported.

About 140 Indiana soldiers allege KBR failed to warn them that an Iraqi water pumping plant they helped guard in 2003 was tainted with a substance linked to cancer and other diseases.