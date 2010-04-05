Astros shut down by Lincecum

By Tom Annino - bio | email

There's a reason Tim Lincecum wins Cy Young awards.

The Giants' ace kept the Astros' bats quiet as San Francisco beat Houston in their first game of the season, 5-2.

Lincecum got the win, going seven innings, allowing zero runs on just four hits. He struck out seven.

Houston's two runs came during a ninth inning rally, but it was not enough.

Every hitter in the Astros' starting lineup had at least one hit except for outfielder Hunter Pence and pitcher Roy Oswalt.

Speaking of Oswalt, he did not have a bad outing. Oswalt was the losing pitcher. He went six innings, giving up three earned runs on seven hits. He struck out three and walked two.

The Astros will play two more against the Giants at Minute Maid Park. Games two and three of the series are on April 6th & 7th.

