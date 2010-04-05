SPCA wants pets neutered

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - After recent attacks on children by dogs, the Louisiana SPCA is urging the New Orleans City Council to require pet owners to neuter their pets if they do not get a breeders license.

WWL-TV reports that two separate pit bull attacks in 24 hours left a 7-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl badly hurt, prompted the move. The SPCA was called to each attack, and in both cases they say the dogs involved were not neutered or spayed.

According to Katherine LeBlanc of the SPCA, unneutered and unspayed animals are more likely to get out. LeBlanc says dogs running loose are a threat.

Information from: WWL-TV, http://wwltv.com

