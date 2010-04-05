Movies Under the Stars returns to Prien Lake Park April 16th

The following is a press release from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury:

Grab a blanket, pack a snack and load up the kids for a family night outdoors as the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury presents the spring season of "Movies under the Stars!"

Friday, April 16th "Night at the Museum"

Friday, April 23rd "Madagascar"

Friday, April 30th "Princess Bride"

Friday, May 14th "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)"

Each movie begins at 7:00 PM, or at dusk. "Movies Under the Stars" takes place at Prien Lake Park, located at 3700 West Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles. Admission is free to the public.

Patrons are allowed to bring their own food, or they can purchase tasty items on-site. Seating is not provided, so patrons are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be canceled.

This series marks the fourth time "Movies Under the Stars" has been presented by the Police Jury. Information regarding each movie will be released soon.

For more information, please call 721-3500.