Lake front Development seeks developers - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake front Development seeks developers

By Adam Hooper - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - What is currently being used for parking on the south side of the Civic Center could soon be transformed into retail stores, night clubs, and even apartments. Tonight, the Downtown Development Authority chose a developer for the project.

It is all cement now, but soon the Downtown Development Authority hopes to see much more. In a meeting, the DDA chose Cypress Group as the developer for a development project. They will design and oversee the project that will transform nearly ten acres on the south side of the civic center.

"This is a tremendous development for Lake Charles. We will bring a new product, something that Lake Charles doesn't have now. So yes, it's a tremendous opportunity for us, as a company, but also the city," said Chris Rinaudo with Cypress Group.

The project will consist of a mixed-use development containing retail stores, government offices, night clubs, and upper level apartments. The DDA said this is the first step at stretching the existing downtown all the way to the lake, eventually adding 65 acres of new businesses.

"This is a very huge deal. Lake Charles is traditionally the anchor for the region of southwest Louisiana. One of the components we don't have is a really strong focused urban center," said Lori Marinovich, Downtown Development Director. 

Before the planning begins, the Lake Charles city council will have to approve the developer recommended  by the DDA. 

