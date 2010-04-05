Inmate escapes Allen Parish Jail

The following is a news release from the Allen Parish Jail:



On Monday, April 05, 2010, at approximately 9:40 a.m. an inmate, identified as Courtney L. Hobson, a black male, 21 years of age, of Oakdale, escaped from the Allen Parish Jail by running through a door after a visitor was being let in.

Hobson at the time was last seen running in a western direction wearing a white shirt and blue pants.

The inmate had been arrested by the Oakdale Police Department on Friday, April 2, 2010, for possession of marijuana.

Hobson was transported to the Allen Parish Jail on Monday, April 05, 2010, where he was brought before a judge and a $5,000 bond was set on the charges.

Hobson was brought downstairs from court where he was in the process of bonding out when he fled.

Investigation into the escape is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Allen Parish Sheriff Department at 337-639-4353.



