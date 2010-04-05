Hargrove signs Saints' offer sheet

METAIRIE, La. (AP) - Anthony Hargrove has agreed to return to the defending champion New Orleans Saints, the team that gave him the opportunity to resurrect his career in 2009 after a yearlong suspension for substance abuse.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says Hargrove, a restricted free agent, signed an offer sheet Monday.

The Saints tendered Hargrove an offer of about $1.2 million, meaning New Orleans would have been compensated with a third-round draft choice if he left to take a more generous offer elsewhere.

Playing mostly as a reserve defensive tackle last season, Hargrove was third on the club in sacks with five. He was also credited with 40 tackles, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries, one that he returned for a touchdown.

