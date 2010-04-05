Alford begins one year sentence on Monday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The woman who was sentenced last week to one year in prison for her role in the 2004 deaths of a mother and her nine-year-old daughter began her sentence on Monday morning.

Heather Alford turned herself in at the Calcasieu Correctional Center on Monday morning around 10:30.

She is serving a one year sentence after she was found guilty of driving drunk in 2004 and causing an accident which killed Colette Fontenot and her nine-year-old daughter Holly.



The judge who imposed the sentence decided to show mercy because Alford appears to have proven she's turned over a new leaf.

Judge Ritchie opted to, in his words, show mercy by sentencing her to ten years all but one of which is suspended. That means if she complies with various conditions she'll serve only one year in prison and pay fines of about $10,000 in court costs.



