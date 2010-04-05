Two more arrested in connection to murder of teen

By Brandon Richards - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) – Two more people have been arrested for charges related to the shooting death of 14-year-old Alexus Rankins.



Lake Charles Police have arrested 47-year-old Rodney Bernard Newton, Sr. and 43-year-old Nina Lambert Newton, both of Lake Charles. The two were arrested in Iowa on Monday.



Rodney Newton has been charged with Accessory after the Fact. His bond has been set at $400,000.



Nina Newton has been charged with Accessory after the Fact and Obstruction of Justice. Her total bond has been set at $250,000.

Rodney and Nina Newton are the parents of 18-year-old Sean Newton and a juvenile, both of whom were arrested last week and charged with first degree murder.



So far, eight total suspects have been arrested in relation to the shooting investigation.



Police said Rankins was an innocent bystander, walking home from the movies, when she walked near a crowd of people in her neighborhood on the evening of Saturday, March 27. Police said someone started firing shots into the crowd, striking Rankins in the neck. The teen died two days later.



Police said the gunfire was intended for someone else in the crowd.



Police said as many as 35 people may have been eyewitnesses to the shooting. Authorities appeared before the local media after the shooting and pleaded for the public's help.



Police made the first three arrests just hours after the teen died, when they arrested a pair of brothers, 18-year-olds Sean Newton and Joshua Lambert of Lake Charles, and a juvenile.



A couple of days later, police arrested three more teen suspects: 18-year-olds Marlin Kelly and Andre Broussard and 17-year-old Jarius Watson.



"At the very on-set of this investigation we had some idea of the parties that were responsible but that was so loose," said Kraus. "But the input that was provided to us by the public absolutely put us on the right direction and we feel very confident that the persons who are responsible are in jail."



Rankins was a seventh grader at Oak Park Middle School in Lake Charles.

