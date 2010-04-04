LA Company Sues Baton Rouge Officials

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana company is suing city and parish officials to force them to use a road building material it manufactures.

Bear Industries Inc. argues that its product, a calcium sulfate blend, would allow the city-parish to build roads more cheaply, saving taxpayers money.

Company attorney Russel Wray says the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has tested and approved use of the material and contends that the city-parish has no legal authority to forbid its use.

Baton Rouge officials say the product - sold under the trade name Bearlite - hasn't been proven to their satisfaction and isn't suitable for city road projects.

(Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)