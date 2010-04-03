2 found dead at New Orleans motel

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police are investigating the shooting deaths of 2 men.

Police say the bodies were found late Thursday night in a motel room.

Detectives say the deaths may be drug related. They say narcotics were found in the room.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of family members.

