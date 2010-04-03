New Orleans Quadruple Murder Funeral

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Hundreds of people came to mourn two children, their mother and an aunt who all were shot to death in their 9th Ward home.

Four-year-old Joseph Davis, 7-year-old Jamaria Ross, their mother, 25-year-old Angel Davis, and Jamaria's aunt, 17-year-old Malekia Davis, were buried Saturday.

New Orleans police booked a cousin of the children's, 22-year-old Damian Jordan, on Thursday with four counts of murder.

Police have told The Times-Picayune that the killing was money-related.

Pastor Bryant Baptiste Sr. told the mourners that the first murder was in a family, when Cain killed Abel.

(Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)