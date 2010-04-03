Consumers rush to buy the new iPad in Lafayette - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Consumers rush to buy the new iPad in Lafayette

 By Crystal Price - bio | email

LAFAYETTE, LA (KPLC) - Apple's new iPad became available on Saturday, April 1st and the device almost sold out in some Apple stores in Lafayette.

The iPad is a tablet computer that has a 9.7 inch backlit screen touch screen that is a cross between a lap top computer and an iPhone.

The new device can run all iPhone applications along with some new features as well.

These new applications include Pages, I-Book, and many others.

Kyle Lebeuf, a college student at the University of Louisiana, said he is particularly interested in the new Pages application on the iPad.

In this application, a real size keyboard appears on the screen.

"If I need a big size keyboard I can flip it, and use two hands to type it," said Lebeuf.  "It's not really that much smaller than the keyboard that's on my laptop so it's pretty comfortable to type on."

Lebeuf an also read books for school on the iPad device.

"It lets you read books that you can get at the book store on iTunes and you can flip it and see it just like a book," said Lebeuf.

Price availability for an iPad starts at $699 for a 16 gig device; a 42 gig costs $599 and a 64 gig sales for $699.

Lebeuf said he is all for paying the hefty price.

"To me it's worth it," said Lebeuf. "It's more than just a big iPod touch, you can also use it as a computer."

A plus to this new device is that all of the programs on your iPhone can be directly transferred to your iPad.

"I have a lot of different games and stuff on my I phone so if I wanted to just put all my games on here I could," said Lebeuf.

The Orchard Store in Lafayette began selling their stock of iPads at 11 a.m. and ran out around 12:30 p.m.

They said they do expect to get another stock of iPad devices in sometime next week.

Best Buy in Lake Charles said for now there are no plans on bringing the iPad to the lake area.

The closest Best Buys selling the iPad are in Beaumont and Lafayette.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly