Cowboys keep hitting & keep winning

By Tom Annino - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The winning streak continues for McNeese State Baseball.

They defeated the Central Arkansas Bears, 12-5. Terry Burrows' squad has now won six games in a row.

This is also the sixth-straight game where the Pokes put up a double-digit run total.

Bryn Thompson had the big hit for MSU. He hit a grand slam in the ninth inning to put the game out of reach. Thompson went 1-5 with four RBI's. Jordan Venable had a huge game for MSU. He went 3-3 with two RBI's and two runs scored. Starter Zach Butler got off to a rough start, giving up three runs in 2.1 innings. But Jaden Dillon came on in relief, pitching the rest of the game while giving up just two runs.

The Cowboys are now 14-11 overall and 7-4 in Southland Conference play. MSU will look for the three game sweep with a final game set to begin at 1pm on Saturday, April 3rd.

