HWY 171 Accident

By Brandon Troullier - bio | email

MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) - Car traveling North on Highway 171 in Moss Bluff lost control and flew into a nearby ditch.

LA State Police responded to the call. The driver was a young male, who suffered minor injuries but was transported to a nearby hospital.

No word yet on the gentleman's name of the hospital.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.