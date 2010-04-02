Good Friday means good crawfish sales

By Brandon Troullier - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The shortage of crawfish has had its effect on businesses this season, but that changed on Good Friday - generally known to be the day when businesses sell the most mud bugs in a day.



Jason Hebert, who is co-owner at Zydeco Crawfish says "it's pretty good, it seems like it's picking up, crawfish season as everybody knows started out rough, it's kind of coming out of the slump so, we're doing good today."



Currently, they're selling live crawfish at $2.75/lb, or $4.49/lb for boiled. "Generally on Good Friday, many people buy them live because they want the atmosphere in their backyard," says Jeremy Soileau, the other co-owner.



Jason has been working for the company for eight years and has been co-owner for the past three. He says that this is the highest prices have ever been, but on a brighter note, the prices usually start to decline after Lent season - which is next week.

