Car ends up in a ditch after accident in Moss Bluff

MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) - The driver of a car traveling north on Highway 171 in Moss Bluff lost control of the vehicle and ended up in a nearby ditch.

Louisiana State Police responded to the accident. The driver was a young male who reportedly suffered minor injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

There is no word yet on the identity of the injured driver.

