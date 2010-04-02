22nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt

By Brandon Troullier - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Hundreds of parents and children participated in the 22nd Annual KYKZ Easter Egg Hunt at the Civic Center. Thousands of candy eggs were placed on the grounds and hidden throughout the park but the kids managed to find them all in a time of 2 minutes and 45 seconds.

Though it's not an official record, Eric Nielson, KYKZ's program director says that "it takes a couple hours to put the candy on the ground and the kids usually pick them all up in under 3 minutes."

There were two special golden eggs that were found by two young ladies named Taryn, who's 13, and Madeline, who's 4. For finding the golden eggs, they receive a bike of their choice that costs up to $300 dollars from Capitol Cyclery.

After the hunt, the children were able to take pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.