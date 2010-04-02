Easter travelers see steady gas prices even as crude oil goes up

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - As travelers hit the roads this Easter weekend, prices at the pump are expected to remain steady in the midst of rising costs of crude oil.

According to AAA's Daily Fuel Gauge Report, the current price of a regular gallon of gas is $2.70 in the Lake Charles metro area.

One year ago Easter holiday travelers were paying $1.96 at the pump.

Although travelers are paying more this year, it is not keeping some travelers off the roads.

"The prices aren't too bad right now, so I don't see how it could hinder people too bad from traveling," said Stephanie Ledoux, a traveler from Iowa, Louisiana.

Kevin Quick is traveling from Houston to see his folks in Houma, Louisiana this Easter holiday.

"Generally $50 of gasoline will get me from Houston to Houma," said Quick. "Round trip it takes me about 100 bucks."

A major component to the surge is the price of crude oil shooting up 23% in the last month.

The average price of a barrel of crude oil is in the range of $70 to $85 this week.

As the price of crude oil continues to increase, AAA analysts said the price at the pump could hit $3.00 by late spring or early summer.

Motorists in the lake area said they are not surprised the cost of gasoline is expected to go up.

"They usually go up in the summer time when the demand is more," said Ledoux. "I'm waiting on that to see what happens."

If you would like to stay up to date on the current gas prices in your area, check out the 7news I-phone application.

Through this application you can check the current prices on gasoline at certain stations in the lake area.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.