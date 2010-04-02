Obama: US would go bankrupt without health changes

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Barack Obama says he did a full court press for a health care system remake because "this country was going to go bankrupt."

At the same time, Obama said in a nationally broadcast interview Friday he isn't worried that his bold reach for a $1.3 trillion, 10-year makeover might cause his public approval ratings to plummet. He told CBS's "The Early Show" that forcing changes in the system was "the right thing to do."

The president also said he remains confident that "if you have a good policy and you're trying to do the right thing, over time the politics works out." He was asked about polls showing his own standings in descent and a continuing revulsion among some elements of the public over the sweeping health care measure.