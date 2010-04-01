MSU beats the Bears, win fifth-straight

By Tom Annino - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - This now makes five-straight games where the Pokes have put up double-digit run totals.

That means five-straight wins for McNeese.

Head coach Terry Burrows' squad defeated the Central Arkansas Bears by the final of 12-8. It was the first of a three game series in Conway, AR.

McNeese has now scored over ten runs in each of their last five games. Those totals are 11, 13, 12, 13, and now 12 again.

Lee Orr, Steve Irvine, and Bryn Thompson all homered for the Cowboys. McNeese had 15 hits against Central Arkansas pitching. Starter Dustin Lloyd got the win for MSU.

The Pokes and UCA will now play the final two games of the series on April 2nd and 3rd.

