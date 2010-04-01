LSU's April Fool's Day joke

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The LSU athletic department played a prank on Tiger fans. Apparently, this is their way of celebrating April Fool's Day.
The Tigers posted this article on their official home page, www.lsusports.net.
http://www.lsusports.net/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=5200&ATCLID=204919830
Please be aware that this is just an April Fool's Day prank and this story is NOT ACTUALLY TRUE!
Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.