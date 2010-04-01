LSU's April Fool's Day joke

By Tom Annino - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The LSU athletic department played a prank on Tiger fans. Apparently, this is their way of celebrating April Fool's Day.

The Tigers posted this article on their official home page, www.lsusports.net.

http://www.lsusports.net/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=5200&ATCLID=204919830

Please be aware that this is just an April Fool's Day prank and this story is NOT ACTUALLY TRUE!

