By Lee Peck

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - David Glenn Alexander, Jr. is facing a third offense DWI. Court documents show he has been convicted twice for driving under the influence.

September 1, 2004 Alexander was convicted of one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Sulphur city Court.

March 10, 2009 he was convicted of one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Lake Charles City Court.

