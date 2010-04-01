The Foundation at LCMH Presents 2nd Annual White Linen Night

The Foundation at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital invites you to don your favorite white attire and stroll the 700 block of Ryan Street for the 2nd annual White Linen Night on Saturday, April 24, from 7pm until 11pm.

White Linen Night is an exceptional evening of art exhibits from local artists, specialty drinks, appetizers and desserts provided by various restaurants & caterers, and musical entertainment by Leif Pedersen's 1944 Big Band featuring Swing Set and Kathy DeRouen. Also on the bill are Chris Miller and Bayou Roots, and the McNeese Steel Drum Band. Guests will have the opportunity to bid on a wide selection of silent and live auction items, as well as a chance to win a $500 grand prize—all for a tax-deductible donation of $100 per person.

Tickets are available at the following locations:

Lake Charles Memorial Hospital Gift Shop, 1701 Oak Park Blvd.

The Foundation office by calling (337) 494-3226, or mail your check made payable to The Foundation at LCMH: 1701 Oak Park Blvd., Lake Charles, LA 70601

White Linen Night is made possible by the generous support of L'Auberge du Lac Casino Resort; McKesson; Pumpelly Oil Co. & Pumpelly Tire Co.; Stockwell, Sievert, Viccellio, Clements & Shaddock, LLP; Whitney National Bank; Lewing Construction; Comprehensive Pharmacy Services, and Fox 29/CW.

For more information, please call the Foundation at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, (337) 494-3226.