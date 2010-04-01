Mossville residents to be heard

By Brandon Troullier - bio | email

MOSSVILLE, LA (KPLC) - A hemispheric human rights commission has taken up its first case of alleged environmental racism in the United States by agreeing to examine the complaints of black residents of a southwestern Louisiana community engulfed by refineries and chemical plants.



The complaints of Mossville residents will be looked at by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, a Washington, D.C.-based organ of the Organization of American States. The United States is a member of the OAS.



Mossville, a community of about 375 households that traces its roots to the 1790s, has become a poster child of alleged environmental injustice. The community is surrounded by 14 industrial facilities and studies have shown that it is heavily polluted.



Reportedly, many of the citizens do not want to move from their homes, and simply want to live in a safe environment.



