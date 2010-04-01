By Brandon Troullier - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Mayors, congressmen, parish leaders and city planners throughout Southwest Louisiana will be in attendance for the 2010 Census Day Meeting, discussing the importance of filling out and returning the Census.

Census Day is a designated time for everyone to be counted regardless of age and status. Census figures are used for a host of planning and funding purposes, including the disbursement of more than $400 billion in federal funds annually to states and communities. Returning it makes it a civic duty for people living in US and everyone should due their part by filling it out and returning it.

