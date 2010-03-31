Cowgirls can’t get the upset

By Tom Annino - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - They tried to have a repeat performance.

But it didn't happen.

Cowgirl softball dropped a home game to #12 LSU by the final of 7-2.

McNeese was trying to beat LSU at home for the second-straight season. The Cowgirls defeated the Tigers in Lake Charles last season. It was a 4-3 victory on April 22nd, 2009. That was the first McNeese victory over LSU in any sport since the year 2000.

Head coach Natalie Poole's squad jumped out to a 2-0 lead after a first inning two-run homer by Liz Morvant. But that would be the last time McNeese would score.

LSU's Juliana Santos hit a three-run shot in the third inning. The Tigers scored the rest of their runs in the next two innings. LSU scored one run in the fourth and three runs in the fifth.

Now the Cowgirls will go on the road to play three games against Sam Houston State. Those matchups will be played on April 2nd & 3rd.

