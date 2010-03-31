Serious injury crash in Jeff Davis Parish

The following is a news release from the State Police:

HATHAWAY--A two vehicle crash this morning in Jefferson Davis Parish sent two people to the hospital, one in critical condition.

The crash occurred at 10:50 a.m. on LA Highway 26 at its intersection with LA Highway 102 in the community of Hathaway north of Jennings when a 1992 Ford truck driven by 17-year-old H.D. Joseph Martin of Oberlin turned into the path of a 1996 Chevrolet truck driven by 20-year-old Mark Arceneaux of Elton.

Martin, who was not wearing his seat belt, received minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Jennings American Legion Hospital. An unrestrained passenger in Martin's vehicle, 34-year-old Italy Martin of Oberlin, sustained critical injuries in the crash and was flown to Lafayette General Hospital. Arceneaux, who was wearing his seat belt, was not hurt.

H.D. Joseph Martin was charged with failure to yield while turning left at an intersection and no seat belt. Routine toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

