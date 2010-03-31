Holy cow it's a bull!

By Brandon Troullier - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA(KPLC) - After serving so many customers, Dairy Barn is moving....but don't worry, its just moving into a bigger facility to better accommodate its customers. The current location is South on Ryan Street but the new location is 1610 E. Prien Lake Road which is formerly Toucan's Bar & Grill.

The new location is a bigger building with more parking spaces. According to its owner, Pierre Maulus, "the move should take about 5 weeks."

Today they started with the move and the first thing was, Elsie. Elsie is actually a bull, its the former Wagon Wheel Bull, but in keeping with the "dairy" theme, Dairy Barn decided to paint it and make it look like a cow.

The new Dairy Barn will also be adding pizza to the menu, have video games for the kids, as well as other neat things for the family while keeping its same prices.

