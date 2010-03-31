Sanitation workers find meth lab - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sanitation workers find meth lab

The following is a news release from the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office:


BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC)- Two sanitation workers from a local collection company discovered what turned out to be remnants of a meth lab while making routine collections in Oretta Tuesday morning. 

The discovery was made after one of the workers, noticed smoke coming from the back of the truck alerted the driver then removed a smoking plastic bag. The bag, when opened, was found to contain chemicals and containers used in the manufacturing of meth. The chemicals when mixed together, produce heat and highly toxic fumes which then make any scene a hazmat situation.

The truck and it's entire contents was later escorted to a location in Oakdale where a special collection team from Texas removed and the hazardous material. Emergency personnel from the State Police, Sheriff's Office, Fire Department and Office of Emergency Preparedness responded. No injuries were reported.  

Anyone with information that may lead to identifying the person(s) responsible for the incident are encouraged to call  337.462.8918 or 1.800.273.1374 All calls are confidential. 

