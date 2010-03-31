3 new arrests in murder of Alexus Rankins - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

3 new arrests in murder of Alexus Rankins

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Three new arrests have been made in the shooting death of 14-year old Alexus Rankins.

Eighteen-year old Marlin Kelly, 18-year old Andre Broussard, and 17-Jarius Watson have been charged with 1 count of first degree murder.

The three individuals are being held in Lake Charles with no bond for their murder charges.

Authorities received the names of these suspects after reaching out to the public for help.

"Where there are at least 35 witnesses, people are going to provide information," said Sgt. Mark Kraus of the Lake Charles Police Department.

Detectives were then able to include and exclude certain individuals who were suspects in the murder based on information from the public.

Authorities then forwarded the information on those they felt were involved in the murder to a judge.

The judge then found a probable enough cause to arrest these additional three.

"At the very on-set of this investigation we had some idea of the parties that were responsible but that was so loose," said Kraus. "But the input that was provided to us by the public absolutely put us on the right direction and we feel very confident that the persons who are responsible are in jail."

As of right now there is no word if anymore arrests will be made in the case.

Alexus Rankins died Monday in the hospital two days after she was shot while walking home from the movies on Dixy Drive.

Funeral arrangements are still pending with Fondel Memorial funeral home.

If you have any information in the shooting of Alexus Rankins, call Crime Stoppers at (337) 439-2222.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.

